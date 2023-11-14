Trending
Movies
Nov. 14, 2023

Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'

By Fred Topel
Chinese film director John Woo (pictured, 2017) pioneered "bullet ballet" gun sequences in Hong Kong films. He also directed the upcoming film "Silent Night" with producer Basil Iwanyk, who also produces the John Wick films, a series that Woo praises. File Photo by Ettore Ferrari/EPA-EFE
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- John Woo directed the upcoming film Silent Night with producer Basil Iwanyk, who also produces the John Wick films. John Wick is heavily influenced by Woo's brand of artistic gunplay, but the humble Woo praised the series for picking up his baton.

"They even do a very much better job than me," Woo told UPI in an interview in Los Angeles. "I feel we're all in a big family, every person together. I have so much joy watching John Wick. It's so stylish. The action was so good. I love it."

Woo pioneered "bullet ballet" gun battles in Hong Kong films like The Killer, Hard Boiled and Bullet in the Head. He brought his style to Hollywood films like Hard Target, Broken Arrow and Mission: Impossible II.

Silent Night stars Joel Kinnaman as a grieving father plotting revenge against the gang members who killed his son. It is Woo's first Hollywood film since 2003's Paycheck.

Another Woo film may also get a sequel. Adam Wingard and screenwriter Simon Barrett are developing Face/Off 2 for Wingard to direct.

In 1997's Face/Off, John Travolta plays an FBI agent who must switch faces with a terrorist (Nicolas Cage). Wingard and Barrett's idea would force them to face off again, according to Empire Magazine.

Woo said he had a different idea for a sequel with all new characters.

"The only thing I thought of was that story, change it to two women," Woo said. "Women doing some operation to switch their face could be interesting. The studio seems to be not interested about the idea."

UPI will present its interview with Woo and Kinnaman ahead of Silent Night's Dec. 1 premiere.

