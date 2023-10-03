Trending
Oct. 3, 2023

'Silent Night' trailer: Joel Kinnaman seeks revenge in John Woo action thriller

By Annie Martin
Joel Kinnaman stars in the new film "Silent Night." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Joel Kinnaman stars in the new film "Silent Night." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is teasing the new film Silent Night.

The studio shared a trailer for the action thriller Tuesday featuring Joel Kinnaman.

Silent Night is directed by famed action director John Woo (Hard Boiled, Mission: Impossible 2) and produced by Basil Iwanyk (John Wick). The film notably has no dialogue.

Kinnaman plays a father seeking revenge after his young son dies when he is caught in a gang's crossfire on Christmas Eve.

"While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life's mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son's death," an official synopsis reads.

Scott Mescudi, Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno also star.

Silent Night opens in theaters Dec. 1.

The film will mark Woo's first American feature film since Paycheck (2003).

