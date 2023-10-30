1 of 5 | Jesse Eisenberg stars in the new film "Manodrome." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film Manodrome. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody. Advertisement

Manodrome is written and directed by South African filmmaker John Trengrove (The Wound). The film is a thriller exploring toxic masculinity.

Eisenberg stars as Ralphie, "a man wrestling with outside forces and the demons within when he meets a mysterious family of men who welcome him as one of their own."

"As Ralphie struggles to define himself, pressure mounts and a powder keg is lit that will blow a hole in the lives of everyone he touches," an official synopsis reads.

The movie follows "one man's discovery that there is nowhere to hide from yourself."

Brody plays the leader of the cultish "family," while Odessa Young portrays Ralphie's pregnant girlfriend.

Manodrome had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. The film opens in theaters Nov. 10 and will be released on digital and on demand Nov. 17.