Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari in the new film "Ferrari."

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Neon is introducing the new film Ferrari. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley. Advertisement

Ferrari is based on the Brock Yates book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine. The film is a biopic written by Troy Kennedy Martin and directed by Michael Mann that explores the life of Enzo Ferrari, an ex-Formula 1 driver and the founder of Ferrari.

Ferrari opens in the summer of 1957 and will see Ferrari (Driver) face challenges both on and off the racetrack.

"Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura (Cruz) built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi (Woodley). Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia," an official synopsis reads.

Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell and Patrick Dempsey also star.

Ferrari will have its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival and open in theaters Dec. 25.

The film is Mann's first since Blackhat, released in 2015. The director is also known for Thief, Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, Ali and Public Enemies.