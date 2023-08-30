Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM

'Ferrari' teaser: Adam Driver faces challenges on and off the racetrack

By Annie Martin
Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari in the new film "Ferrari." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari in the new film "Ferrari." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Neon is introducing the new film Ferrari.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

Advertisement

Ferrari is based on the Brock Yates book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine. The film is a biopic written by Troy Kennedy Martin and directed by Michael Mann that explores the life of Enzo Ferrari, an ex-Formula 1 driver and the founder of Ferrari.

Ferrari opens in the summer of 1957 and will see Ferrari (Driver) face challenges both on and off the racetrack.

"Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura (Cruz) built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi (Woodley). Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia," an official synopsis reads.

Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell and Patrick Dempsey also star.

Advertisement

Ferrari will have its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival and open in theaters Dec. 25.

The film is Mann's first since Blackhat, released in 2015. The director is also known for Thief, Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, Ali and Public Enemies.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
Movies // 33 minutes ago
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Best. Christmas. Ever!," a new holiday film starring Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham, is coming to Netflix.
Gareth Edwards cast real nuclear physicists in 'The Creator'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Gareth Edwards cast real nuclear physicists in 'The Creator'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Gareth Edwards spoke about his upcoming film, "The Creator," at an event in Los Angeles. He explained his use of real locations, and the staff working at those locations.
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
Movies // 2 hours ago
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "What Happens Later," a new film starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny, opens in theaters in October.
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
NEW YORK, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Director Matthew Goodhue told UPI his horror-comedy "Slotherhouse" is intended to be an entertaining, over-the-top parable about the dangers of social media obsession and wild animal poaching.
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to open wide Oct. 20
Movies // 20 hours ago
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to open wide Oct. 20
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films announced Tuesday that "Killers of the Flower Moon" will now have a wide release Oct. 20 instead of a limited one two weeks earlier.
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "Ordinary Angels," an inspirational film starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, opens in theaters in October.
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Archies," an Indian musical comedy inspired by Archie Comics characters, will stream on Netflix.
'The Killer' teaser: Michael Fassbender plays assassin in David Fincher film
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Killer' teaser: Michael Fassbender plays assassin in David Fincher film
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Killer," a new thriller directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Equalizer 3," in theaters Friday, provides satisfying, violent action and Denzel Washington charm.
'The Killer' poster: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Killer' poster: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher thriller
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- "The Killer," a new film directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement