'The Creator' trailer: John David Washington finds A.I. super weapon

John David Washington attends the Golden Globe Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios is giving a glimpse of the new movie The Creator. The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi action film Monday featuring John David Washington. Advertisement

The Creator is written and directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). The film takes place in a future where humans are involved in a long war with artificial intelligence.

The trailer shows Joshua (Washington), an ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, tasked with hunting down the Creator, the architect of an A.I. super weapon.

"Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child," an official synopsis reads.

Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Allison Janney also star.

The Creator opens in theaters Sept. 29.

Washington is known for the HBO series Ballers and the films BlacKkKlansman, Tenet and Amsterdam.