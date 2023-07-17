Trending
July 17, 2023 / 11:48 AM

'Secret Invasion': Nick Fury races against time in trailer for final episodes

By Annie Martin
Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury on the Disney+ series "Secret Invasion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury on the Disney+ series "Secret Invasion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the final episodes of Secret Invasion.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's final two episodes Monday.

Secret Invasion takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he races against time to stop a Skrull invasion and save humanity.

The trailer, titled "Prepare," shows Fury (Jackson) take on the shapeshifting Skrulls, including one posing as James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle), all while being a wanted man.

The cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G'iah and Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth.

New episodes of Secret Invasion are released Wednesdays on Disney+. The finale will stream July 26.

Jackson also plays Fury in Captain Marvel and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise the role in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, which opens in theaters in November.

