June 29, 2023 / 9:48 AM

Lana Condor, Jane Fonda attend 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Liza Koshy, Lana Condor, Jane Fonda and Annie Murphy, from left to right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Lana Condor and Jane Fonda walked the red carpet Wednesday.

The co-stars attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Condor wore a puff-sleeve gown with a rich purple top and black skirt, while Fonda sported a snake-print top over a white shirt and cream-colored pants.

Director Kirk DeMicco and cast members Jaboukie Young-White, Lisa Koshy, Blue Chapman and Juju Green were also present at the event.

Lana Condor attends the premiere of animated film "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 28, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is a new animated film from DreamWorks Animation. The movie follows Ruby Gillman (Condor), "a shy teenager who discovers that she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens."

"The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There's one major, and immediate problem with that: The school's beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Murphy) just happens to be a mermaid," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also includes Fonda as Ruby's grandmother and the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas, Toni Collette as Ruby's mom, Young-White as Ruby's classmate and crush, Colman Domingo as Ruby's dad, Sam Richardson as Ruby's uncle and Chapman as Ruby's little brother.

Universal Pictures shared a trailer for the film in May.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken opens in theaters Friday.

Condor is known for playing Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys movies.

