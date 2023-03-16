1/5

Lana Condor will voice Ruby in the new film "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Lana Condor, Toni Collette and Jane Fonda have joined the cast of animated film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. The trio of actresses will play a family of sea monsters in the upcoming film from DreamWorks Animation. Advertisement

Condor voices Ruby, "a shy teenager who discovers that she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed."

Collette plays Ruby's mother, who has forbade her from ever getting in the water, while Fonda portrays Ruby's grandmother, who sits the throne as the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

In addition, Colman Domingo plays Ruby's dad, with Sam Richardson as her uncle, Blue Chapman as her brother, and Annie Murphy as a mermaid and Ruby's new classmate.

Will Forte, Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Ramona Young, Eduardo Franco and Echo Kellum also have roles.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is directed by Kirk DeMicco and co-directed by Faryn Pearl. The film opens in theaters June 30.

Condor is known for playing Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse and Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys movies.