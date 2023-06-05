Advertisement
June 5, 2023 / 11:02 AM

'Bird Box Barcelona' teaser brings terror to Spain

By Annie Martin

June 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Bird Box Barcelona.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the post-apocalyptic thriller Monday featuring Mario Casas and Georgina Campbell.

Bird Box Barcelona is inspired by the 2018 movie Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock. The films take place in a world where people must go blindfolded to avoid seeing mysterious entities that cause mass suicides.

The new movie is described as "an expansion" of the original film.

"After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian (Casas) must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona," an official description reads. "As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

The teaser shows Sebastian (Casas) team up with a character played by Campbell.

The cast also includes Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Bird Box Barcelona premieres July 14.

Netflix previously said that more than 45 million accounts watched the original Bird Box in its first week of streaming.

