Julian Edwards arrives on the red carpet at the New York screening of "Bird Box" on December 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes and executive producer Susanne Bier arrive on the red carpet at the New York screening of "Bird Box" on December 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Sandra Bullock, Susanne Bier, Rosa Salazar, Vivien Lyra Blair, Julian Edwards and Trevante Rhodes arrive on the red carpet at the New York screening of "Bird Box" on December 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that more than 45 million accounts tuned in for its horror movie Bird Box during the first week it was streaming.

"Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box - best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" the company tweeted Friday, without offering further details regarding exactly how many Netflix users saw the movie since several people can share an account.

Released online Dec. 21, the film is based on Josh Malerman's novel. It stars Sandra Bullock as a survivor of an apocalypse where people kill themselves after seeing creatures that take the forms of their worst fears. Bullock's character Malorie and others wear blindfolds and depend on the warning chirps of birds to stay alive.

The ensemble includes Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich and Trevante Rhodes.

Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018

Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes attend 'Bird Box' screening