Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that more than 45 million accounts tuned in for its horror movie Bird Box during the first week it was streaming.
"Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box - best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" the company tweeted Friday, without offering further details regarding exactly how many Netflix users saw the movie since several people can share an account.
Released online Dec. 21, the film is based on Josh Malerman's novel. It stars Sandra Bullock as a survivor of an apocalypse where people kill themselves after seeing creatures that take the forms of their worst fears. Bullock's character Malorie and others wear blindfolds and depend on the warning chirps of birds to stay alive.
The ensemble includes Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich and Trevante Rhodes.
