June 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Fatal Seduction.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the thriller series Monday featuring Kgomotso Christopher.

Fatal Seduction follows Nandi (Christopher), a woman who meets a seductive new man (Prince Grootboom) while spending a weekend away from her husband (Thapelo Mokoena).

"A married woman spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion but ends in tragedy, causing her to question the truth about those close to her," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Nat Ramabulana, Lunathi Mampofu, Ngele Ramulondi and Frances Sholto-Douglas.

The series was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

Fatal Seduction premieres July 7 on Netflix.

Christopher's previous TV credits include the South African soap operas Isidingo and Scandal!