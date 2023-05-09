'Bird Box Barcelona' teaser introduces Netflix spinoff film

May 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Bird Box Barcelona.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the post-apocalyptic thriller film Tuesday featuring Mario Casas.

Advertisement

Bird Box Barcelona is inspired by the 2018 film Bird Box, which starred Sandra Bullock as a woman with two children who must blindfolded to avoid seeing mysterious entities that cause mass suicides.

More than 45 million accounts watched Bird Box during its first week on Netflix, according to the company.

The new film is "an expansion" of the original film.

"After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian (Casas) must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona," an official synopsis reads. "As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia also star.

Bird Box Barcelona is written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor.

The film premieres July 14 on Netflix.