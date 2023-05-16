1/5

Lakeith Stanfield stars in the supernatural horror comedy "Haunted Mansion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Haunted Mansion. The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural horror comedy Tuesday featuring LaKeith Stanfield and Owen Wilson. Advertisement

Haunted Mansion is based on the Disney theme park ride, which previously inspired a 2003 film of the same name. The remake is written by Katie Dippold and directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People).

Haunted Mansion follows "a woman (Rosario Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillon) who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters," according to an official description.

The trailer shows the group (Stanfield, Wilson, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito) take on ghosts in the haunted mansion.

Hasan Minhaj, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto also have roles.

Disney released a first trailer for the film in March.

Haunted Mansion opens in theaters July 28.

In recent years, Disney also released the film Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which was also based on the theme park ride.