Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 16, 2023 / 10:56 AM

'Haunted Mansion' trailer: LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson take on ghosts

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lakeith Stanfield stars in the supernatural horror comedy "Haunted Mansion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lakeith Stanfield stars in the supernatural horror comedy "Haunted Mansion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Haunted Mansion.

The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural horror comedy Tuesday featuring LaKeith Stanfield and Owen Wilson.

Advertisement

Haunted Mansion is based on the Disney theme park ride, which previously inspired a 2003 film of the same name. The remake is written by Katie Dippold and directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People).

Haunted Mansion follows "a woman (Rosario Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillon) who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters," according to an official description.

The trailer shows the group (Stanfield, Wilson, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito) take on ghosts in the haunted mansion.

Hasan Minhaj, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto also have roles.

Disney released a first trailer for the film in March.

Haunted Mansion opens in theaters July 28.

In recent years, Disney also released the film Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which was also based on the theme park ride.

Advertisement

Read More

'Extraction 2' trailer shows Chris Hemsworth take on new mission Webby Awards: SZA, Tracee Ellis Ross, BTS among 2023 winners Chanel Iman says baby No. 3 is a girl What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Extraction 2' trailer shows Chris Hemsworth take on new mission
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Extraction 2' trailer shows Chris Hemsworth take on new mission
May 16 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," an action thriller written by Joe Russo and starring Chris Hemsworth, is coming to Netflix in June.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' coming to Disney+, Max in June
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Avatar: The Way of Water' coming to Disney+, Max in June
May 15 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water," a sci-fi film directed by James Cameron and starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, will start streaming on Disney+ and Max.
'Dungeons & Dragons' comes to Paramount+ May 16
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Dungeons & Dragons' comes to Paramount+ May 16
May 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the streaming premiere of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" on Monday. The film will bow on the streaming service May 16.
Alan Ritchson briefs Brie Larson in final 'Fast X' trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Alan Ritchson briefs Brie Larson in final 'Fast X' trailer
May 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released the third and final trailer for "Fast X" on Monday ahead of the sequel's Friday opening.
Zara Larsson to make acting debut in Netflix film
Movies // 22 hours ago
Zara Larsson to make acting debut in Netflix film
May 15 (UPI) -- "Lush Life" singer Zara Larsson will join "Young Royals" stars Edvin Ryding and Felicia Maxime in the Netflix teen drama "A Part of You."
Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf to star in JFK film 'Assassination'
Movies // 1 day ago
Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf to star in JFK film 'Assassination'
May 15 (UPI) -- Viggo Mortensen, Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf and John Travolta will star in "Assassination," a new film centering on president John F. Kennedy.
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Movies // 1 day ago
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Emilio Estevez discusses the rerelease of his 2010 film "The Way," returning to theaters Tuesday, which connected him to his father, grandfather and his own son.
'Guardians of the Galaxy' No. 1 at North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Guardians of the Galaxy' No. 1 at North American box office for 2nd weekend
May 14 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $60.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' trailer: Nia Vardalos returns for family reunion
Movies // 4 days ago
'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' trailer: Nia Vardalos returns for family reunion
May 11 (UPI) -- "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," a new romantic comedy starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett, opens in theaters in September.
'Poor Things' teaser: Emma Stone stars in fantastical Yorgos Lanthimos film
Movies // 4 days ago
'Poor Things' teaser: Emma Stone stars in fantastical Yorgos Lanthimos film
May 11 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," a sci-fi romance film starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, opens in theaters in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement