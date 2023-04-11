Trending
April 11, 2023 / 12:22 PM

'Fool's Gold' trailer: Charlie Day plays dual roles in new comedy

By Annie Martin
Charlie Day attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on April 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Charlie Day attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on April 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 11 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions is teasing the new film Fool's Gold.

The studio shared a trailer for the comedy film Tuesday featuring Charlie Day.

Fool's Gold is written and directed by Day, who also stars in dual roles. Day plays Mr. Pronto, aka Latte, a man recently released from a mental health facility, who finds unexpected fame after filling in for a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer, also portrayed by Day.

With the help of a powerful producer, a down-on-his-luck publicist (Ken Jeong) who discovers Latte helps him become a huge star.

"Their adventures lead them to cross paths with drunken costars, irreverent unhoused action heroes, unpredictable directors, super agent, and power-mad moguls. Fame and fortune are not all they're cracked up to be, and the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter the most," an official synopsis reads.

Ken Jeong, Ray Liotta, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Common, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco and John Malkovich also star.

Fool's Paradise opens in theaters May 12.

Day is best known for co-creating and playing Charlie Kelly on the FX series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

