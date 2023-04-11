1/5

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the new film "The Marvels." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film The Marvels. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the superhero film Tuesday featuring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and Samuel L. Jackson. Advertisement

The Marvels is a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel. The films follow Carol Danvers (Larson), aka Captain Marvel, an Avenger with superhuman strength, energy projection and flight.

The new movie brings together Captain Marvel, teenager Kamala Khan (Vellani), aka Ms. Marvel, and S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau (Parris), who inexplicably begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

Samuel L. Jackson also stars.

The Marvels is written by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells, and directed by DaCosta. The film opens in theaters Nov. 10.