Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 28, 2023 / 2:01 PM

'Master Gardener' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver star in crime thriller

By Annie Martin
1/5
Joel Edgerton (R) and Sigourney Weaver attend the Venice International Film Festival photocall for "Master Gardener" in September. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Joel Edgerton (R) and Sigourney Weaver attend the Venice International Film Festival photocall for "Master Gardener" in September. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Magnolia Pictures is teasing the new film Master Gardener.

The studio shared a trailer for the crime thriller Tuesday featuring Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell.

Advertisement

Master Gardener is written and directed by Taxi Driver writer Paul Schrader. The film follows Narvel (Edgerton), a meticulous horticulturist devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager (Weaver).

"When he's told to take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos and dark secrets from his past emerge," an official synopsis reads.

Esai Morales also stars.

Master Gardener had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. The movie opens in theaters May 19.

Edgerton will also star in The Boys in the Boat, a new film directed by George Clooney and based on the Daniel James Brown book of the same name.

Read More

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez cozy up at 'Air' premiere 'Elemental' trailer introduces residents of Disney-Pixar film 'A Tourist's Guide to Love' trailer: Rachael Leigh Cook finds romance, adventure in Vietnam What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'A Tourist's Guide to Love' trailer: Rachael Leigh Cook finds romance, adventure in Vietnam
Movies // 3 hours ago
'A Tourist's Guide to Love' trailer: Rachael Leigh Cook finds romance, adventure in Vietnam
March 28 (UPI) -- "A Tourist's Guide to Love," a new romantic comedy starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly, is coming to Netflix.
'Trolls Band Together' trailer introduces Troye Sivan, Eric Andre as Branch's brothers
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Trolls Band Together' trailer introduces Troye Sivan, Eric Andre as Branch's brothers
March 28 (UPI) -- "Trolls Band Together," an animated musical film featuring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi, opens in theaters in November.
'Elemental' trailer introduces residents of Disney-Pixar film
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Elemental' trailer introduces residents of Disney-Pixar film
March 28 (UPI) -- "Elemental," a new animated film featuring Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, opens in theaters in June.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez cozy up at 'Air' premiere
Movies // 5 hours ago
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez cozy up at 'Air' premiere
March 28 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck's film "Air," along with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.
Martin Scorsese's true-crime film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' set for Oct. 6 release
Movies // 6 hours ago
Martin Scorsese's true-crime film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' set for Oct. 6 release
March 28 (UPI) -- Martin Scorsese's fact-based murder mystery, "Killers of the Flower Moon," is set to open in select theaters on Oct. 6.
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
LOS ANGELES, March 27 (UPI) -- "The Fist of the Condor," in theaters April 4, is the latest Marko Zaror vehicle from Chile, shining the spotlight on the recent "John Wick" villain.
Venice Film Festival: Liliana Cavani, Tony Leung to receive Golden Lion awards
Movies // 1 day ago
Venice Film Festival: Liliana Cavani, Tony Leung to receive Golden Lion awards
March 27 (UPI) -- Italian director Liliana Cavani and Hong Kong actor Tony Leung will be honored with Golden Lions for lifetime achievement at the Venice International Film Festival.
Ram Charan announces new movie 'Game Changer'
Movies // 1 day ago
Ram Charan announces new movie 'Game Changer'
March 27 (UPI) -- Indian actor Ram Charan, the star of "RRR," says his next movie is "Game Changer," directed by Shankar Shanmugam.
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez slay at 'Dungeons & Dragons' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez slay at 'Dungeons & Dragons' premiere
March 27 (UPI) -- Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops North American box office with $73.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops North American box office with $73.5M
March 26 (UPI) -- Action movie "John Wick: Chapter 4" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $73.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
Jeremy Renner provides new update on his recovery journey
Jeremy Renner provides new update on his recovery journey
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles pick up trophies at iHeartRadio Awards
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles pick up trophies at iHeartRadio Awards
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement