'Master Gardener' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver star in crime thriller

Joel Edgerton (R) and Sigourney Weaver attend the Venice International Film Festival photocall for "Master Gardener" in September. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Magnolia Pictures is teasing the new film Master Gardener. The studio shared a trailer for the crime thriller Tuesday featuring Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell. Advertisement

Master Gardener is written and directed by Taxi Driver writer Paul Schrader. The film follows Narvel (Edgerton), a meticulous horticulturist devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager (Weaver).

"When he's told to take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos and dark secrets from his past emerge," an official synopsis reads.

Esai Morales also stars.

Master Gardener had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. The movie opens in theaters May 19.

Edgerton will also star in The Boys in the Boat, a new film directed by George Clooney and based on the Daniel James Brown book of the same name.