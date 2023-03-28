Trending
March 28, 2023 / 12:05 PM

'A Tourist's Guide to Love' trailer: Rachael Leigh Cook finds romance, adventure in Vietnam

By Annie Martin
Rachael Leigh Cook stars in the romantic comedy "A Tourist's Guide to Love." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rachael Leigh Cook stars in the romantic comedy "A Tourist's Guide to Love." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film A Tourist's Guide to Love.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Tuesday featuring Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly and Ben Feldman.

A Tourist's Guide to Love follows Amanda (Cook), a travel executive who accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam after an unexpected breakup with her boyfriend (Feldman).

"Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Ly) when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path," an official synopsis reads.

A Tourist's Guide to Love is written by Eirene Tran Donohue and directed by Steven K. Tsuchida. The film is based on Donohue's own real-life breakup and is the first U.S. movie to be entirely shot in Vietnam.

"There are almost no American movies set in Vietnam that aren't about the trauma of war," Donohue previously told Netflix's Tudum. "It was really important to me to tell a story about life now. One that was full of joy and love and celebration. I wanted to change the conversation about Vietnam, to highlight it as a modern thriving country whose stories are worthy of being told."

A Tourist's Guide to Love premieres April 21.

Cook is best known for the romantic comedy She's All That. She recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Love, Guaranteed.

