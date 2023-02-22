Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 22, 2023 / 12:52 PM

Russell Crowe is 'The Pope's Exorcist' in trailer for new horror film

By Annie Martin
1/5
Russell Crowe stars in the new horror film "The Pope's Exorcist." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Russell Crowe stars in the new horror film "The Pope's Exorcist." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Pope's Exorcist.

The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural horror film Wednesday featuring Russell Crowe.

Advertisement

The Pope's Exorcist is inspired by the life of Father Gabriele Amorth, a real-life Italian priest who served as chief exorcist for the Vatican. The film is based on Amorth's memoirs An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.

Crowe plays Amorth in the film, which follows the character as "he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden," according to an official description.

Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero also star.

The Pope's Exorcist is written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos and directed by Julius Avery (Overlord, Samaritan). The film opens in theaters April 14.

Crowe will also appear in the upcoming Marvel film Kraven the Hunter and the horror film The Georgetown Project.

Read More

Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement Constance Wu expecting second child: 'Bun in the oven' Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ernie Hudson: Studio thought Winston was 'Ghostbusters' add-on, but fans didn't
Movies // 3 hours ago
Ernie Hudson: Studio thought Winston was 'Ghostbusters' add-on, but fans didn't
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Ernie Hudson says he didn't feel like Columbia Pictures truly appreciated his value to the decades-old "Ghostbusters" franchise until the most recent film, 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Keri Russell said the premise of "Cocaine Bear," based on a true story, and director Elizabeth Banks' vision for it, were too good to pass up.
'Through My Window 2' coming to Netflix in June
Movies // 2 days ago
'Through My Window 2' coming to Netflix in June
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- "Through My Window: Across the Sea," a Spanish teen romance film starring Julio Peña and Clara Galle, is coming to Netflix.
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at fan convention
Movies // 2 days ago
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at fan convention
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Lea Thompson shared photos with her "Back to the Future" co-stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Thomas F. Wilson from Fan Expo.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins big at the BAFTAs
Movies // 2 days ago
'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins big at the BAFTAs
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- "All Quiet on the Western Front" won seven BAFTA Awards, including Best Film, at a ceremony in London on Sunday.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' tops North American box office with $104M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' tops North American box office with $104M
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $104 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Everything,' 'Euphoria' directors win top DGA honors
Movies // 3 days ago
'Everything,' 'Euphoria' directors win top DGA honors
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for helming "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at the Directors Guild Awards ceremony.
Colin Egglesfield struggled to understand murderer Randy Roth
Movies // 4 days ago
Colin Egglesfield struggled to understand murderer Randy Roth
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Colin Egglesfield plays convicted murderer Randy Roth in the Lifetime movie "A Rose for her Grave." Egglesfield and co-stars Laura Ramsey and Chrishell Stause discussed what made Randy dangerous and violent.
Tina Fey, Tim Meadows to return for 'Mean Girls' musical film
Movies // 5 days ago
Tina Fey, Tim Meadows to return for 'Mean Girls' musical film
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will reprise their "Mean Girls" roles in a movie musical based on the original film.
'Babylon': Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film coming to Paramount+
Movies // 5 days ago
'Babylon': Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film coming to Paramount+
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "Babylon," an Oscar-nominated film directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, will stream on Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement