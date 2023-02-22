1/5

Russell Crowe stars in the new horror film "The Pope's Exorcist." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Pope's Exorcist. The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural horror film Wednesday featuring Russell Crowe. Advertisement

The Pope's Exorcist is inspired by the life of Father Gabriele Amorth, a real-life Italian priest who served as chief exorcist for the Vatican. The film is based on Amorth's memoirs An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.

Crowe plays Amorth in the film, which follows the character as "he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden," according to an official description.

Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero also star.

The Pope's Exorcist is written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos and directed by Julius Avery (Overlord, Samaritan). The film opens in theaters April 14.

Crowe will also appear in the upcoming Marvel film Kraven the Hunter and the horror film The Georgetown Project.