Feb. 22, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement

By Annie Martin
1/5
Avril Lavigne (L) and Mod Sun have reportedly broken up after about two years of dating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Avril Lavigne (L) and Mod Sun have reportedly broken up after about two years of dating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have reportedly called off their engagement.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Lavigne, 38, and Mod Sun, 35, have split after about two years of dating.

Sources said Lavigne and Mod Sun had been "on and off" for the past few months but that Lavigne ultimately ended the engagement.

Lavigne's rep confirmed the split to E! News and Page Six.

Mod Sun's rep said, however, "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."

Sources told People that Lavigne and Mod Sun are "no longer together as a couple."

Lavigne was spotted at dinner with rapper Tyga and a group of friends at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., over the weekend. Lavigne and Tyga are reportedly "just friends."

Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged in Paris in April 2022.

Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and Nickelback's Chad Kroeger.

