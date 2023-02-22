Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 22, 2023 / 11:53 AM

Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Shakira (pictured) and Karol G will release the collaboration "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Shakira (pictured) and Karol G will release the collaboration "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Columbian music stars Shakira and Karol G have teamed up on a new song.

The singers confirmed Tuesday that they will release the collaboration "TQG" on Friday.

Advertisement

Shakira, 46, and Karol G, 32, shared the news on Instagram alongside teaser art for the song that shows them kneeling on the ground.

"We know that you've all been waiting for and here we are," the pair captioned the post in Spanish.

"TQG" will appear on Karol G's forthcoming album, Mañana Será Bonito. Karol G will release the song and the full album Friday.

Mañana Será Bonito also features collaborations with Quevedo, Carla Morrison, Sean Paul, Sech and other artists.

Advertisement

The album will be Karol G's first since KG0516, released in 2021.

Shakira's most recent album, El Dorado, was released in 2017. The singer slammed her ex in the new song "BZRP Music Session #53," released in January.

Read More

Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Bebe Rexha to perform at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Music // 30 minutes ago
Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Pink performed "When I Get There" and discussed how the song has helped her deal with the death of her father on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 3 hours ago
Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A cappella singing group Pentatonix received the 2,748th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Twice announce 'Ready to Be' world tour
Music // 23 hours ago
Twice announce 'Ready to Be' world tour
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will perform across North America as part of their "Ready to Be" world tour.
Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June
Music // 1 day ago
Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses will perform across the globe on a new tour in 2023.
Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, Busta Rhymes, Eve and Diddy to headline Roots Picnic
Music // 1 day ago
Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, Busta Rhymes, Eve and Diddy to headline Roots Picnic
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Roots have announced the lineup for their 2023 annual picnic, including Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Eve, Busta Rhymes and Lil Uzi Vert.
Twice tease English-language single 'Set Me Free'
Music // 2 days ago
Twice tease English-language single 'Set Me Free'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice shared a clip of "Set Me Free," an English-language single from their EP "Ready to Be."
SZA's 'SOS' returns to the top of the U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' returns to the top of the U.S. album chart
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is back at the top of the U.S. album chart for an eighth week.
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Music // 4 days ago
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music star Kellie Pickler, has died at home of an apparent suicide, according to the Nashville Police Department.
Seventeen's DK shares 'Amusement Park' cover on his birthday
Music // 4 days ago
Seventeen's DK shares 'Amusement Park' cover on his birthday
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star DK released a cover of "Amusement Park," a song by EXO's Baekhyun, on his birthday.
Pink to launch 'Trustfall' tour in October
Music // 5 days ago
Pink to launch 'Trustfall' tour in October
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Pink announced a new North American tour following the release of her album "Trustfall."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement