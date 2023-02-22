Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'

1/5

Shakira (pictured) and Karol G will release the collaboration "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Columbian music stars Shakira and Karol G have teamed up on a new song. The singers confirmed Tuesday that they will release the collaboration "TQG" on Friday. Advertisement

Shakira, 46, and Karol G, 32, shared the news on Instagram alongside teaser art for the song that shows them kneeling on the ground.

"We know that you've all been waiting for and here we are," the pair captioned the post in Spanish.

"TQG" will appear on Karol G's forthcoming album, Mañana Será Bonito. Karol G will release the song and the full album Friday.

Mañana Será Bonito also features collaborations with Quevedo, Carla Morrison, Sean Paul, Sech and other artists.

Advertisement

The album will be Karol G's first since KG0516, released in 2021.

Shakira's most recent album, El Dorado, was released in 2017. The singer slammed her ex in the new song "BZRP Music Session #53," released in January.