Feb. 22, 2023 / 10:22 AM

Constance Wu expecting second child: 'Bun in the oven'

By Annie Martin
Constance Wu is pregnant with her second child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Constance Wu is pregnant with her second child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Constance Wu is going to be a mom of two.

The 40-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her partner, Ryan Kattner.

Wu shared the news Tuesday on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself pointing at her bare baby bump.

"Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon," she captioned the post.

Constance Wu is pregnant with her second child. Photo by constancewu/Instagram Stories

Wu and Kattner, the frontman of the band Man Man, already have a daughter, born in August 2020.

Wu is known for playing Jessica Huang on the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat and for starring in the films Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers.

The actress recently played Mrs. Primm in the film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and voiced Daphne in the animated HBO Max series Velma.

