Michael J. Fox played Marty McFly in the "Back to the Future" movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Back to the Future cast reunited at a fan convention over the weekend. Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Thomas F. Wilson attended Fan Expo in Portland, Ore. Advertisement

Thompson shared a slideshow of photos and videos on Instagram with her co-stars at the convention.

"Wow honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family @realmikejfox @tomwilsonusa @mrchristopherlloyd and @jonathansfrakes @gates_mcfadden @brentjspiner @startrekonplus Bros. @fanexpoportland so many fun fan moments too and a llama," she captioned the post.

Back to the Future opened in theaters in 1985 and was followed by two sequels, Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990). The series follows Marty McFly (Fox), a time-traveling teenager, and his scientist friend Emmett "Doc" Brown (Lloyd).

Thompson played Marty's mother, Lorraine Baines-McFly, while Wilson portrayed Biff Tannen, Marty's dad's boss and high school bully.

"I love being at these FanExpo events and seeing some of my favorite people like Lea, Tom Chris, and all you #bttf heads. Heavy," Fox wrote on Instagram Stories.

Fox and Lloyd also reunited at New York Comic Con in October.