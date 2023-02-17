'Babylon': Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film coming to Paramount+

1/5

Brad Pitt plays a silent film star in the film "Babylon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Babylon is coming to Paramount+ in February. The streaming service said in a press release Friday that the Oscar-nominated film will start streaming Feb. 21 in the United States and Canada.

Babylon will be available to stream in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Latin America, Brazil and South Korea on Paramount+ later this year.

Babylon is written and directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land). Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li star.

The film "follows an ambitious cast of characters -- the silent film superstar (Pitt), the young starlet (Robbie), the production executive (Calva), the musical sensation (Adepo) and the alluring powerhouse performer (Li) -- who are striving to stay on top of the raucous 1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing," an official synopsis reads.

Babylon opened in theaters in December.

The film is nominated for three awards, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, at the Academy Awards.