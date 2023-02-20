Advertisement
Feb. 20, 2023 / 9:49 AM

'Real Housewives' star Nicole Martin 'in a much better place' with her dad

By Annie Martin

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Miami star Nicole Martin says she's in "a much better place" with her dad.

The television personality gave an update on her relationship with her father during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Martin joined RHOM in Season 4 and has been open about her estranged relationship with her dad, who left her family after legal troubles.

On WWHL, Martin teased "a big moment" to come with her dad in Season 5.

"I think viewers will get to see our therapy and sessions and journey through this, but yes, we are in a much better place," she said.

Martin also credited RHOM with helping to mend her relationship with her father.

"I feel like it was an elephant in the room for years, and because of the show, we kind of had to face that our relationship wasn't ideal and we had to talk about things and we ultimately ended up in therapy," she said. "I don't think I would have done that [if it weren't for the show]."

Real Housewives of Miami also stars Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova.

The series is in the midst of its fifth season and airs Thursdays on Bravo. The two-part reunion will broadcast March 9 and 16.

