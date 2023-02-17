Trending
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy coming to Apple TV+ in March

By Annie Martin
"The Big Door Prize," a new series created by "Schitt's Creek" writer David West Read and starring Chris O'Dowd, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
"The Big Door Prize," a new series created by "Schitt's Creek" writer David West Read and starring Chris O'Dowd, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Chris O'Dowd's series The Big Door Prize is coming to Apple TV+ in March.

Apple TV+ shared a premiere date, March 29, for the new comedy Thursday.

The Big Door Prize is created by Schitt's Creek writer and producer David West Read. O'Dowd stars with Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas.

The Big Door Prize is based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name. The series takes place in a small town that is "forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's true life potential."

"Dusty Hubbard (O'Dowd), a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions -- based on the machine's printouts -- and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought. While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (Dennis), indulges in the dream that there's something bigger out there for her," an official synopsis reads.

The Big Door Prize is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Read serves as showrunner and also executive produces with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim, Hyun Park, Bill Bost and Sarah Walker.

The Big Door Prize will have a three-episode premiere March 29, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.

