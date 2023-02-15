Trending
Feb. 15, 2023 / 1:32 PM

'Creed III': Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors face off in final trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Michael B. Jordan directs and stars in the new film "Creed III." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Michael B. Jordan directs and stars in the new film "Creed III." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Creed III.

The studio shared a trailer for the sports drama Wednesday featuring Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson.

Creed III is a sequel to Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018) and the ninth film in the Rocky franchise. The Creed films follow rising boxer Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Jordan), the son of Rocky's Apollo Creed.

Creed III will see Donnie face off with his childhood friend, Damian "Dame" Anderson (Majors).

"After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose," an official synopsis reads.

Creed III is written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin and marks Jordan's directorial debut.

MGM released a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film in December that explores the movie's use of IMAX cameras for some of the boxing sequences.

The studio released a first trailer for the film in October.

Creed III opens in theaters March 3.

