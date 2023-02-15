Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 15, 2023 / 10:48 AM

Boyz II Men spoof 'I'll Make Love to You' on 'Late Show'

By Annie Martin
1/4
Boyz II Men performed a parody version of their song "I'll Make Love to You" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Valentine's Day. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Boyz II Men performed a parody version of their song "I'll Make Love to You" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Valentine's Day. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Boyz II Men spoofed their hit song "I'll Make Love to You" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The R&B group performed a parody version of the song during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show on Valentine's Day.

Advertisement

Boyz II Men switched up the song to "I'll Make Love to You (But We Don't Have To)." The lyrics imagined a more tame date night than the original.

"Close the door / Wash this dish / I'll put all the forks away / It's our 15th Valentine's Day / We're gonna celebrate once this house is clean / Pour some wine / In my favorite coffee mug / Are the kids finally asleep? / Said we'd do it once a week / But we don't have to, babe / Let's see what's on TV," the group sang.

Boyz II Men released "I'll Make Love to You" in 1994. The song appears on the group's second studio album, II.

Boyz II Men's most recent album, Under the Streetlight, was released in 2017.

Advertisement

The group is in the midst of a North American tour and will next perform Friday in Boston, Mass.

Read More

Marc Anthony, wife Nadia Ferreira expecting child after wedding Lucy Hale celebrates one year of sobriety: 'Greatest thing I've ever done' 'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon celebrate hats in 'Teenie Weenie Beanie' video
Music // 3 hours ago
Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon celebrate hats in 'Teenie Weenie Beanie' video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon have made a comedic rap music video celebrating hats.
Twice share 'Ready to Be' release schedule
Music // 21 hours ago
Twice share 'Ready to Be' release schedule
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers ahead of their new EP, "Ready to Be."
Bruce Springsteen adds 18 dates to tour with E Street Band
Music // 22 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen adds 18 dates to tour with E Street Band
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen added another North American leg to his 2023 tour with the E Street Band.
BTS member Suga to launch solo tour as Agust D
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member Suga to launch solo tour as Agust D
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga will perform as Agust D on a solo tour of the United States and Asia.
Kelsea Ballerini explores her divorce in 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' short film
Music // 1 day ago
Kelsea Ballerini explores her divorce in 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' short film
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini gave insight into her split from Morgan Evans in her new EP "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" and short film.
SHINee's Key releases 'Killer' album, music video
Music // 1 day ago
SHINee's Key releases 'Killer' album, music video
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released "Killer," a repackaged version of his album "Gasoline," and a music video for his song of the same name.
David Jolicoeur, founding member of De La Soul, dies at 54
Music // 2 days ago
David Jolicoeur, founding member of De La Soul, dies at 54
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- David Jolicoeur, the rapper better known as Trugoy the Dove and one-third of the hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died at the age of 54, his representation said.
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Music // 2 days ago
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rihanna made her triumphant return to live performances Sunday on perhaps the largest stage around -- the Super Bowl halftime show.
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Harry Styles and Beyonce were the big winners at the Brit Awards in London Saturday night.
TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- TXT's "The Name Chapter" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
First image of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in 'Joker' sequel released
First image of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in 'Joker' sequel released
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 opening title sequence
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 opening title sequence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement