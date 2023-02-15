Trending
Feb. 15, 2023 / 9:34 AM

Lucy Hale celebrates one year of sobriety: 'Greatest thing I've ever done'

By Annie Martin
Lucy Hale announced she is one year sober. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lucy Hale announced she is one year sober. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lucy Hale is celebrating one year of sobriety.

The 33-year-old actress announced Tuesday on Valentine's Day that she is one year sober.

Hale shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of a cake with icing that reads "1 Year!"

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post. This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety," the star captioned the post.

"While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved," she said.

Singer Demi Lovato and Hale's former Pretty Little Liars co-stars Sasha Pieterse, Troian Bellisario and Janel Parrish were among those to congratulate Hale in the comments.

"I'm so proud of you sis I love you so much," Lovato wrote. "Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours."

"Congratulations to you Lucy. This is brave. And cool. And inspirational. And you deserve all the self love and love from others that goes with it," Bellisario said.

Hale played Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars, which had a seven-season run on Freefrom from 2010 to 2017. She has since starred on Katy Keene and Ragdoll.

