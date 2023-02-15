Trending
Feb. 15, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Marc Anthony, wife Nadia Ferreira expecting child after wedding

By Annie Martin
Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, announced her pregnancy two weeks after their wedding. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, announced her pregnancy two weeks after their wedding. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, have a baby on the way.

The 54-year-old singer and 23-year-old model announced Tuesday on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their first child together.

Anthony and Ferreira shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of Anthony resting his hand on Ferreira's baby bump.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives," Ferreira captioned the post.

News of Ferreira's pregnancy comes two weeks after Anthony and Ferreira's wedding. The couple married January 28 at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, Fla.

Victoria and David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among the guests in attendance.

Anthony was previously married to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima. He has two children, daughter Arianna and son Chase, with his ex-partner Debbie Rosado, two sons, Cristian and Ryan, with Torres, and twin children, daughter Emme and son Max, with Lopez.

