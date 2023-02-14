1/5

Caitríona Balfe plays Claire Fraser on the Starz series "Outlander." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Starz is gearing up for the release of Outlander Season 7. The network shared the opening title sequence for the season Tuesday featuring music by Sinéad O'Connor. Advertisement

O'Connor, 56, crafted and performed a new version of the Outlander theme song "The Skye Boat Song" for Season 7.

"We are honored to have Sinéad O'Connor performing 'The Skye Boat Song.' Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that's beautiful about Outlander. She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages -- one which pierces heart and soul -- and embodies the spirit of the show," Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said in a press release.

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show follows Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a World War II nurse who is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with the Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Starz released a teaser for Season 7 in December that teases the Fraser's Ridge fire and Claire and Jamie's daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) giving birth.

Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O'Ryan and Paul Gorman also star.

Season 7 premieres in summer 2023.

Outlander was renewed for an eighth and final season in January. Starz is also developing a prequel series centering on Jamie's parents.