Dec. 19, 2022 / 1:41 PM

Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras

By Fred Topel
Michael B. Jordan filmed sequences from "Creed III" with IMAX cameras. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/177370029d4c3daba8a2569213c401d0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- MGM released a behind-the-scenes featurette Monday on the making of Creed III, showing Michael B. Jordan discussing the filming some of the boxing sequences with IMAX cameras.

Jordan makes his directorial debut with the third Rocky spinoff, in which he plays Adonis Creed. Jordan points out that Creed III is the first sports film to utilize IMAX cameras.

"We're able to see every bead of sweat, every impact, the ripples in the skin, the sounds of the footsteps, the punches, the music, the lack of sound and really immerse yourself into the entire world," Jordan says.

The IMAX screen adds up to 26% more picture in sequences filmed for that format. Other films to incorporate IMAX footage include The Dark Knight, Dunkirk, Top Gun: Maverick, Transformers sequels and both Avatar films.

With Rocky retired and reunited with his family at the end of Creed II, Adonis is on his own. Seven years later, childhood friend Damian (Jonathan Majors) returns.

Adonis must face his past. Jordan said he hopes Adonis's journey inspires the audience.

"I hope audiences walk away feeling inspired and have the courage to do something you normally wouldn't do," Jordan said.

Creed III is in theaters, including IMAX theaters, March 3.

