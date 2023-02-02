Trending
Feb. 2, 2023 / 12:38 PM

'The Covenant' trailer shows Jake Gyllenhaal on rescue mission

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the new war drama "The Covenant." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the new war drama "The Covenant." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film The Covenant.

The studio shared a trailer for the war drama Thursday featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim.

The Covenant is written by Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies and directed by Ritchie.

The film centers on the bond between John Kinley (Gyllenhall), a U.S. Army sergeant, and Ahmed (Salim), an Afghan interpreter.

"After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first," an official description reads.

Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Bobby Schofield, Emily Beecham and Jonny Lee Miller also star.

The Covenant opens in theaters April 21.

