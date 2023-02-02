Trending
Feb. 2, 2023 / 12:07 PM

Annette Bening to star in 'Apples Never Fall' series at Peacock

By Annie Martin
1/5
Annette Bening will return to television in the new series "Apples Never Fall." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Annette Bening will return to television in the new series "Apples Never Fall." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Annette Bening has joined the cast of the Peacock series Apples Never Fall.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that Bening, 64, will star in the new limited drama series.

Apples Never Fall is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. The series hails from writer, showrunner and executive producer Melanie Marnich, with David Heyman to serve as executive producer and Chris Sweeney to direct multiple episodes.

The new show follows the seemingly-perfect couple Joy and Stan Delaney, former tennis coaches with four adult children.

"After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh eyes," an official description reads.

Bening will play Joy. The role will mark her first TV series regular role in nearly 20 years since the 2005 series Mrs. Harris.

The actress is known for the films American Beauty, Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right.

Moriarty's novels Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers have previously been adapted for television.

