Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 11, 2023 / 1:44 PM

'Shotgun Wedding' trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel try to escape pirates

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Lopez stars in the new romantic comedy "Shotgun Wedding." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Jennifer Lopez stars in the new romantic comedy "Shotgun Wedding." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Shotgun Wedding.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.

Advertisement

Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), a couple who gather their loveable but very opinionated families for a destination wedding just as they begin to get cold feet.

"And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. 'Til death do us part' takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones -- if they don't kill each other first," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Darcy and Tom form a plan after the wedding guests are taken hostage by pirates.

Shotgun Wedding is written by Mark Hammer and directed by Jason Moore. The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.

Advertisement

Shotgun Wedding premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video.

Read More

Celebrity couples attend Golden Globe Awards Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees 'Jeopardy! Masters' spinoff with Ken Jennings coming to ABC What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton among Sundance 2023 Jurors
Movies // 1 hour ago
Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton among Sundance 2023 Jurors
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced jurors for the 2023 festival on Wednesday. Jurors include Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton, W. Kamau Bell and more.
'She Came to Me' with Peter Dinklage to open Berlin Film Festival
Movies // 1 hour ago
'She Came to Me' with Peter Dinklage to open Berlin Film Festival
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "She Came to Me," a romantic comedy starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, will open the Berlin International Film Festival.
Movie review: Hard-hitting action in 'Plane' creates thrilling survival tale
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: Hard-hitting action in 'Plane' creates thrilling survival tale
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Gerard Butler and Mike Colter star in the first action movie of the year, "Plane," which delivers a primal survival adventure. It premieres in theaters Friday.
'Beau is Afraid' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix faces fears on wild adventure
Movies // 1 day ago
'Beau is Afraid' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix faces fears on wild adventure
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Beau is Afraid," a new horror film from "Midsommar" director Ari Aster, opens in theaters in April.
Pamela Anderson tells her story in trailer for Netflix documentary
Movies // 1 day ago
Pamela Anderson tells her story in trailer for Netflix documentary
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson looks back on her life and career in "Pamela, A Love Story," a new film coming to Netflix.
Tom Hanks: It was 'magnificent,' 'satisfying' to go grumpy in 'Man Called Otto'
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Hanks: It was 'magnificent,' 'satisfying' to go grumpy in 'Man Called Otto'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks says the character he plays in the new movie, "A Man Called Otto," is the "crank" in the neighborhood who says, "Get off my lawn!"
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has released a new 2-minute trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."
'True Spirit' trailer highlights true story of teenage solo sailor Jessica Watson
Movies // 1 day ago
'True Spirit' trailer highlights true story of teenage solo sailor Jessica Watson
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The trailer for the Netflix movie "True Spirit" was released detailing the story of 16-year-old Jessica Watson's solo sailing trip around the world.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' coming to home video in February
Movies // 2 days ago
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' coming to home video in February
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Marvel announced the home video releases of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on digital, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD after announcing its Disney+ premiere.
Adam Devine says 'Workaholics' movie was scrapped
Movies // 2 days ago
Adam Devine says 'Workaholics' movie was scrapped
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Adam Devine said his "Workaholics" movie at Paramount+ was canceled just weeks before filming was to begin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince Harry hopes to 'find peace' with William, royal family
Prince Harry hopes to 'find peace' with William, royal family
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement