'Shotgun Wedding' trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel try to escape pirates

Jennifer Lopez stars in the new romantic comedy "Shotgun Wedding." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Shotgun Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. Advertisement

Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), a couple who gather their loveable but very opinionated families for a destination wedding just as they begin to get cold feet.

"And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. 'Til death do us part' takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones -- if they don't kill each other first," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Darcy and Tom form a plan after the wedding guests are taken hostage by pirates.

Shotgun Wedding is written by Mark Hammer and directed by Jason Moore. The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.

Shotgun Wedding premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video.