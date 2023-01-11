Trending
Music
Jan. 11, 2023 / 10:47 AM

Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees

By Annie Martin
Lizzo is nominated for seven awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced the nominations for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The annual music awards show will take place March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles lead the nominees with seven nominations each. The artists are each nominated for Song of the Year: Lizzo for "About Damn Time," Swift for "Anti-Hero" and Styles for "As It Was."

Jack Harlow and Drake follow with six nominations each, while Doja Cat, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Tems, Bad Bunny and Red Hot Chili Peppers are all up for five awards.

"This is the one awards show that shares the stories with fans of how the biggest artists of the year made their journeys to the top of the charts," iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes said in a press release. "It's a celebration of 'best in class' and viewers across America can watch it live on Fox."

Bad Bunny, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Elton John, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Shania Twain, The Weeknd and other artists are also nominated for awards.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations include:

Song of the Year

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Big Energy," Latto

"Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)," Imagine Dragons

"First Class," Jack Harlow

"Ghost," Justin Bieber

"Heat Waves," Glass Animals

"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

"Woman," Doja Cat

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Drake

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Justin Bieber

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

AJR

Black Eyed Peas

Blackpink

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Parmalee

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best New Pop Artist

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Jax

Nicky Youre

Steve Lacy

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

Kodak Black

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Best Fan Army

"Barbz," Nicki Minaj

"Beliebers," Justin Bieber

"BeyHive," Beyoncé

"Blinks," Blackpink

"BTSArmy," BTS

"Harries," Harry Styles

"Hotties," Megan Thee Stallion

"Louies," Louis Tomlinson

"RihannaNavy," Rihanna

"Rushers," Big Time Rush

"Selenators," Selena Gomez

"Swifties," Taylor Swift

See the full list of nominations here.

