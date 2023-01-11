Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced the nominations for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The annual music awards show will take place March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.
|Advertisement
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced the nominations for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual music awards show will take place March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced the nominations for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The annual music awards show will take place March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.
Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles lead the nominees with seven nominations each. The artists are each nominated for Song of the Year: Lizzo for "About Damn Time," Swift for "Anti-Hero" and Styles for "As It Was."
Jack Harlow and Drake follow with six nominations each, while Doja Cat, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Tems, Bad Bunny and Red Hot Chili Peppers are all up for five awards.
"This is the one awards show that shares the stories with fans of how the biggest artists of the year made their journeys to the top of the charts," iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes said in a press release. "It's a celebration of 'best in class' and viewers across America can watch it live on Fox."
Bad Bunny, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Elton John, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Shania Twain, The Weeknd and other artists are also nominated for awards.
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations include:
Song of the Year
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Big Energy," Latto
"Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)," Imagine Dragons
"First Class," Jack Harlow
"Ghost," Justin Bieber
"Heat Waves," Glass Animals
"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
"Woman," Doja Cat
Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Drake
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Justin Bieber
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year
AJR
Black Eyed Peas
Blackpink
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Parmalee
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best New Pop Artist
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Jax
Nicky Youre
Steve Lacy
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Future
Kodak Black
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Best Fan Army
"Barbz," Nicki Minaj
"Beliebers," Justin Bieber
"BeyHive," Beyoncé
"Blinks," Blackpink
"BTSArmy," BTS
"Harries," Harry Styles
"Hotties," Megan Thee Stallion
"Louies," Louis Tomlinson
"RihannaNavy," Rihanna
"Rushers," Big Time Rush
"Selenators," Selena Gomez
"Swifties," Taylor Swift
See the full list of nominations here.