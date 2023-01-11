Trending
Jan. 11, 2023 / 9:46 AM

Celebrity couples attend Golden Globe Awards

By Annie Martin
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Celebrity couples walked the red carpet Tuesday at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Kaley Cuoco, Julia Garner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Hilary Swank, Heidi Klum and other stars brought dates to awards show at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cuoco attended the ceremony with her husband, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco, who is expecting the couple's first child, wore a light purple Vera Wang Haute Couture dress and cradled her baby bump while posing for photos.

"the 3 of us making our @goldenglobes red carpet debut together! pure joy all around," she wrote on Instagram.

Cuoco and and Pelphrey celebrated the impending birth of their baby girl at a "magical" baby shower over the weekend.

Garner was accompanied by her husband, Foster the People singer Mark Foster. Garner, who wore a pink Gucci gown, gave a shoutout to Foster in her acceptance speech after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical Comedy or Drama Television Series for her role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark.

"I'm overwhelmed. I'm just so grateful to be here with all of you. Playing Ruth for the last few years has just been the greatest gift in my life," the actress said before thanking her co-stars.

"My husband, Mark," she added. "I love you."

Swank walked the red carpet with her husband, Philip Schneider. The actress is pregnant with twins and showed off her baby bump in a green Prada dress with trailing black ties at the shoulders.

Other couples included Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae, Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher, Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe, Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick, and Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller.

Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon and The Banshees of Inisherin were among the big winners of the night.

Stars walk the red carpet at 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Steven Spielberg arrives for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2023. Spielberg won Best Director for "The Fabelmans." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

