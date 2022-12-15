'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton will make his directorial debut with Knox Goes Away, an indie noir thriller starring Al Pacino, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura and James Marsden. Lela Loren, Ray McKinnon, John Hoogenakker and Joanna Kulig are also in the cast.
Per the synopsis, "Keaton plays contract killer John Knox who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son, played by Marsden. He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind."