Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 15, 2022 / 2:24 PM

'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Michael Keaton attends the 28th annual SAG Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2022. He will make his directorial debut with "Knox Goes Away." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7aee4422135564ff6c1c0e706733b38a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Michael Keaton attends the 28th annual SAG Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2022. He will make his directorial debut with "Knox Goes Away." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton will make his directorial debut with Knox Goes Away, an indie noir thriller starring Al Pacino, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura and James Marsden. Lela Loren, Ray McKinnon, John Hoogenakker and Joanna Kulig are also in the cast.

Per the synopsis, "Keaton plays contract killer John Knox who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son, played by Marsden. He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind."

Advertisement

Brookstreet and Sugar23 are producing the film. Gregory Poirier (Rosewood, National Treasure: Book of Secrets) wrote the original script.

"Original noir thrillers like this are a rarity nowadays, so as producers, and movie lovers, we couldn't be more excited to be a part of this project," Brookstreet said. "With Michael Keaton both behind and in front of the camera, combined with the rest of our gifted cast and crew, the audience is in for a real treat."

Advertisement

Oscar and Emmy winner Keaton is coming off his win for Dopesick, the 2021 Hulu series that dealt with the impact of opioid addiction. Knox Goes Away has completed principal photography and is currently in post-production.

Michael Keaton gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Michael Keaton signs autographs following an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,585th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 28, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Mythic Quest' companion series in the works at Apple TV+ 'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos Stars respond to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death: 'No words, shocked and deeply saddened'

Latest Headlines

Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation
Movies // 1 hour ago
Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Where the Crawdads Sing" actress Daisy-Edgar Jones will star in "Beautiful," a new biopic based on the Broadway musical.
'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Your Place or Mine," a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, is coming to Netflix in February.
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Movies // 11 hours ago
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The 10 best movies of the year include theatrical and streaming releases, comedies and dramas, Sundance indie picks and Hollywood blockbusters.
Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Henry Cavill was dropped as Superman in the DC Extended Universe following a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Jai White describes the Defence Lab Systems he employs in his latest action movie, "As Good As Dead" and previews his western "The Outlaw Johnny Black."
'65' trailer: Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'65' trailer: Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in sci-fi thriller
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "65," a new film from the writers of "A Quiet Place" and starring Adam Driver, opens in theaters in March.
'Scream VI' teaser: Jenna Ortega finds terror on the subway
Movies // 1 day ago
'Scream VI' teaser: Jenna Ortega finds terror on the subway
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Scream VI," a new horror film starring Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, opens in theaters in March.
'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid' among 25 included on National Film Registry in 2022
Movies // 1 day ago
'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid' among 25 included on National Film Registry in 2022
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that 25 films will be included on the National Film Registry in 2022.
Movie review: 'Women Talking' illuminates fascinating arguments
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Women Talking' illuminates fascinating arguments
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Women Talking" explores a complex situation with nuance that could provide a positive example for any debate.
Miles Morales grows up in 'Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Miles Morales grows up in 'Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" on Tuesday. The trailer shows Miles Morales having a heart to heart with his mother before embarking on a new adventure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement