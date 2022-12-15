'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut

1/5

Michael Keaton attends the 28th annual SAG Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2022. He will make his directorial debut with "Knox Goes Away." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton will make his directorial debut with Knox Goes Away, an indie noir thriller starring Al Pacino, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura and James Marsden. Lela Loren, Ray McKinnon, John Hoogenakker and Joanna Kulig are also in the cast. Per the synopsis, "Keaton plays contract killer John Knox who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son, played by Marsden. He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind." Advertisement

Brookstreet and Sugar23 are producing the film. Gregory Poirier (Rosewood, National Treasure: Book of Secrets) wrote the original script.

"Original noir thrillers like this are a rarity nowadays, so as producers, and movie lovers, we couldn't be more excited to be a part of this project," Brookstreet said. "With Michael Keaton both behind and in front of the camera, combined with the rest of our gifted cast and crew, the audience is in for a real treat."

Advertisement

Oscar and Emmy winner Keaton is coming off his win for Dopesick, the 2021 Hulu series that dealt with the impact of opioid addiction. Knox Goes Away has completed principal photography and is currently in post-production.

