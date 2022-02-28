Advertisement
TV
Feb. 28, 2022 / 7:07 AM

Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip

By Karen Butler
1/5
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
Michael Keaton attends the 28th annual SAG Awards on Sunday. He won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for "Dopesick." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Dopesick star Michael Keaton nearly missed his big moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica Sunday night.

Salma Hayek announced Keaton aced his category -- Best Actor in a TV Movie or Minseries -- and looked out expectantly for him.

When he didn't arrive, Hayek said: "Are you kidding me? I have stage fright. Come on, Michael!"

Keaton then ran to the stage, skipped the steps and rolled across the floor to the podium to collect the prize.

"Sorry! Quick trip to the men's room. It's packed, by the way," Keaton said.

He then expressed his gratitude for the recognition and complimented the audience members on how nice they all looked. He also said he considered himself fortunate to have a job that can inspire thought, conversation and change.

Getting more serious for a moment, Keaton dedicated his award to a family member who died of a drug overdose in 2016.

"This is for my nephew Michael and my sister Pam. I lost Michael," Keaton said, fighting back tears. "It hurts. This is for my sister Pam."

The actor has said in the past that losing his nephew made him want to star in Dopesick, Hulu's adaptation of Beth Macy's book about addiction.

Moments from the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet

Left to right, "Squid Game" stars Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Kim Joo-ryeong, Anupam Tripathi, and Park Hae-soo. Jung-jae was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

