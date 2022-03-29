Trending
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit

By Annie Martin
Tom Cruise will reprise Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the "Top Gun" sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Top Gun: Maverick.

The studio shared a trailer for the Top Gun sequel Tuesday featuring original star Tom Cruise as test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The preview shows Maverick (Cruise) reluctantly agree to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a special mission. The trainees include Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards in the original film.

Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer also star.

Top Gun: Maverick is written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, and directed by Joseph Kosinski.

The original film was directed by Tony Scott and opened in theaters in May 1986.

Teller said in the January 2020 issue of Men's Health that he hopes Top Gun: Maverick will help give a "voice" to those serving in the military.

Top Gun: Maverick will have its world premiere May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of its release in theaters May 27. Cruise will be honored with a career retrospective at the film festival.

