Tom Cruise to be honored with career retrospective at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival will feature a special tribute to Tom Cruise ahead of the premiere of his film "Top Gun: Maverick." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise will be honored with a career retrospective at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Deadline reported Thursday that Cruise, 59, will be celebrated at the 75th annual festival in May. Advertisement

Cannes will feature a special tribute to Cruise and a conversation with the actor hosted by journalist Didier Allouch on May 18. The events will take place ahead of the premiere of Cruise's film Top Gun: Maverick.

Reports surfaced Monday that Top Gun: Maverick will have a special Official Selection Screening at Cannes.

Cannes festival head Thierry Frémaux confirmed the news Thursday on Twitter.

Thierry Frémaux confirms it : #topgunmaverick, the 1986 cult film sequel, in which Tom Cruise plays aviator Pete Mitchell, will be screened in preview at #Cannes2022 before its theatrical release in France on May 25 and in the US on May 27! @ParamountMovie pic.twitter.com/lxnyIET1NH— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 17, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to Cruise's 1986 film Top Gun. Cruise will reprise his role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the sequel, which also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters May 27.

Cruise's other film credits include Risky Business, Rain Man, Jerry Maguire and Minority Report. In addition to Top Gun: Maverick, he will star in an upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel.