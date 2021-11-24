Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 24, 2021 / 3:00 AM

'Mickey Mouse' voice Chris Diamantopoulos finds 2 villain roles

By Fred Topel
1/5
'Mickey Mouse' voice Chris Diamantopoulos finds 2 villain roles
Savvas (Chris Diamantopoulos, right) and his brother Nikos (John Ales) are the villains in "True Story." Photo courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Diamantopoulos has been the voice of Disney's Mickey Mouse since 2013, but. his latest acting roles in the Netflix movie Red Notice, out now, and Netflix series True Story, out Wednesday, show him in a more menacing light.

"They were certainly fun to play and definitely on the other end of the spectrum of Mickey Mouse," Diamantopoulos told UPI in a phone interview, referring to the Netflix roles.

Advertisement

True Story stars Kevin Hart as The Kid, a standup comedian who murders a gangster who tried to extort him. Diamantopoulos plays Savvas, one of the gangsters looking for their missing comrade.

Diamantopoulos said the show's "horrifically violent scenes," such as beating a man to death, were challenging. The 46-year-old actor said writer Eric Newman, his costars and the crew discussed the safety protocols for those scenes.

"Everybody felt safe and everybody felt like we were doing service to the story," Diamantopoulos said. "So I was then able to be free and be this horrible killing machine."

Savvas speaks Greek with his brother, Nikos (John Ales). Diamantopoulos is fluent in Greek, as it was his first language growing up with immigrant parents in Toronto.

Advertisement

"I do believe actually that one of the criteria for me being hired was being authentically Greek," Diamantopoulos said. "When we needed little things, just to up the authenticity, John and Eric would really use me as an opportunity to find the right stuff to say."

In Red Notice, Diamantopolous plays Sotto Voce, an Italian gangster from whom Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds' characters try to steal an artifact. Diamantopoulos said he and writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber developed a backstory for his character's soft spoken voice.

"His father strangled him because he was touching his dad's prized gun," Diamantopoulos said. "The gun went off while his dad was strangling him, he killed his father and became the new crime lord. But, his dad had done his damage and paralyzed his vocal cords."

Diamantopolous said most young Mickey Mouse fans, and even many adults, don't follow voice credits and would not know he is the same guy in Red Notice and True Story.

Diamantopolous said he strives to make his live-action roles as different as possible, too.

"I just love the notion of a chameleon or a shapeshifter," Diamantopoulos said. "It certainly keeps things interesting going to work in the morning."

Advertisement

Originally, Diamantopoulous said, he worried that his voice was too low to play Mickey Mouse. He said watching an old interview with Walt Disney gave him some body language tips.

"Walt's voice, his speaking voice, and mine were rather similar, and I watched what he did with his face and his body," Diamantopoulos said. "I looked at his face, shoulders and chest."

Two years into his Mickey Mouse job, Diamantopoulos landed the role of tech investor Russ Hanneman on HBO comedy Silicon Valley. Russ only was supposed to be in a few episodes, but he reappeared through all six seasons, which Diamantopolous said became a showcase for his work.

"It was a creative turning point for me in the sense that I had done some work in the past as a regular on shows that I was proud of, but that not many people were watching," Diamantopooulos said. "It was a really good gig for me."

Even after 20 years of acting credits, Diamantopolous said he still auditions for roles. He said he submitted a tape for Red Notice and auditioned for True Story.

"It's what an actor does," Diamantopolous said. "It's not the sexy stuff. Learn the lines, become a character and show the producers and the director that there's one less thing for them to worry about."

Advertisement

Read More

Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe exciting 'Resident Evil' shoot Rodrigo Santoro: '7 Prisoners' exposes 'modern-day enslavement' Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya: 'Dune' roles reflect teenage struggles

Latest Headlines

'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Bird Box" ranks as most watched film on Netflix November 15-21.
'Super-Pets' pays homage to Iron Man, Rocky
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Super-Pets' pays homage to Iron Man, Rocky
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "DC League of Super-Pets" on Tuesday. The animated movie trailer includes references to Marvel's "Iron Man" and the "Rocky" franchise.
Dinosaurs fight in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' prologue
Movies // 15 hours ago
Dinosaurs fight in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' prologue
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a 5-minute prologue to "Jurassic World: Dominion" on Tuesday, giving audiences a glimpse of the world 65 million years ago.
Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe demanding 'Resident Evil' shoot
Movies // 21 hours ago
Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe demanding 'Resident Evil' shoot
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Actors Tom Hopper and Avan Jogia describe the perilous filming of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," in theaters Wednesday.
John Krasinski to voice Superman in 'DC League of Super-Pets'
Movies // 1 day ago
John Krasinski to voice Superman in 'DC League of Super-Pets'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- John Krasinski will voice Superman in the upcoming animated film, "DC League of Super-Pets."
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' tops North American box office with $44M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' tops North American box office with $44M
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Supernatural comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. 
Delroy Lindo to star in new 'Blade' film
Movies // 3 days ago
Delroy Lindo to star in new 'Blade' film
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Disney said "The Harder They Fall" and "Da 5 Bloods" actor Delroy Lindo has signed on to star in its upcoming "Blade" reboot.
ABC planning 'A Very Boy Band Holiday' special
Movies // 3 days ago
ABC planning 'A Very Boy Band Holiday' special
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- ABC said it is planning to air "A Very Boy Band Holiday" on Dec. 6.
'Mother/Android': Chloë Grace Moretz is on the run from robots in new trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Mother/Android': Chloë Grace Moretz is on the run from robots in new trailer
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Chloë Grace Moretz is an expecting mother who is trying to survive amid a war with artificial intelligence in the new trailer for upcoming Hulu film, "Mother/Android."
'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' trailer: Jane Levy celebrates the holidays
Movies // 5 days ago
'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' trailer: Jane Levy celebrates the holidays
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas," a holiday movie starring Jane Levy and Skylar Astin, is coming to Roku Channel in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe demanding 'Resident Evil' shoot
Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe demanding 'Resident Evil' shoot
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement