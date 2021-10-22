'The King's Man' teaser: Ralph Fiennes assembles group of rogue spies

Ralph Fiennes plays Orlando, Duke of Oxford in the new film "The King's Man." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film The King's Man. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the period action film Friday featuring Ralph Fiennes as Orlando, Duke of Oxford. Advertisement

The preview shows Orlando (Fiennes) assemble a group of rogue spies, including Polly (Gemma Arterton), Conrad (Harris Dickinson) and Shola (Djimon Hounsou), to take on a growing threat.

"As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man," an official description reads.

The King's Man is a prequel to the films Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), starring Colin Firth and Taron Egerton.

The new movie is based on the Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons comic book The Secret Service and is directed by Matthew Vaughan. Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode and Charles Dance co-star.

The King's Man opens in theaters Dec. 22.