April 30 (UPI) -- Young Rock star Uli Latukefu has joined the cast of DC Comics epic Black Adam, where he will be reunited with Dwayne Johnson.

The actor portrays Johnson during his college days on NBC's Young Rock, which chronicles Johnson's childhood and upbringing in the professional wrestling business.

Advertisement

Latukefu's role in Black Adam is being kept under wraps. He is also known for starring in Marco Polo, Alien: Covenant and will next be seen in director Taika Waititi's soccer film, Next Goal Wins.

Johnson is portraying the title character. Black Adam was created in 1945 as the nemesis of Shazam, He gains the powers of Egyptian Gods when he shouts the magical word "Shazam!" and is the leader of the fictional country of Kahndaq.

The character has been portrayed recently as more of an antihero.

Latukefu joins a cast that includes Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui also star.

Black Adam is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on Disney's Jungle Cruise, is directing.