Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Invisible Man and Underground actor Aldis Hodge is in talks to play Hawkman in Black Adam, the comic-book adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero.

Hodge's casting negotiations were reported Friday by Variety, Deadline and EW.

Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra will helm the project in Georgia next year.

Hawkman is a winged warrior and member of the DC Comics superhero team Justice Society of America.

Noah Centineo was previously announced to play society member Atom Smasher.

Hodge's other credits include Straight Outta Compton, One Night in Miami and Hidden Figures.