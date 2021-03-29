March 29 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced that Black Adam will be released on July 29, 2022.

Johnson made the announcement with a video on Instagram Sunday that was shot in Times Square in New York City.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about the change," Johnson's voice can be heard throughout Times Square in the clip as video screens display the logo for Black Adam and the 2022 release date.

"A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself," Johnson captioned the video.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on Disney's Jungle Cruise, is helming Black Adam. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script.

The film also stars Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Black Adam was created in 1945 as the nemesis of Shazam. He gains the powers of Egyptian Gods when he shouts the magical word "Shazam!" and is the leader of the fictional country of Kahndaq. The character has been portrayed recently as more of an antihero.