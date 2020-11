A fifth "Predator" movie is now in the works. Olivia Munn starred in the most recent sequel, "The Predator," in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is helming a fifth Predator sci-fi movie.

Variety and Deadline reported the project and the filmmaker's involvement in it Friday.

"This was meant to be a surprise. Been working on this for almost 4 years now. I am very sad that what we had in store for how you could discover this movie will no longer happen. It's a bummer. But also...YAY!" Trachtenberg tweeted, along with a link to the Deadline article.

No casting or story details have been disclosed.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Treadstone scribe Patrick Aison is writing the script.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and Jesse Ventura starred in the original 1987 movie, Predator.

The most recent sequel featured Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key and Thomas Jane. It was released in 2018.