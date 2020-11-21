Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead Season 10 is set to resume on AMC on Feb. 28.

Guest stars in the last six episodes of the season include Robert Patrick, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Okea Eme-Akwari.

The season has stopped and started several times due to production challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Season 10 began in October 2019, aired through the end of November 2019, had a mid-season break through February, came back and aired through April, then broadcast one more episode in October.

"In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake," the cable network said in a news release.

"The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

AMC announced in September that the show will end with a 24-episode, 11th season.

The zombie-apocalypse drama stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan.

The Walking Dead franchise also includes the spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.