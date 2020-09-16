Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig returns as James Bond in a new poster for No Time to Die.

MGM released the teaser image Wednesday featuring Craig, 52, in his fifth and final outing as Bond.

Advertisement

The poster depicts Bond (Craig) taking aim down the sights of a gun during a mission. The 007 official Instagram account said the mission in question will change "everything."

007 also shared a behind-the-scenes look at an action scene featuring an Aston Martin DB5 on Wednesday.

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service in MI6 and is living in Jamaica. He returns to duty to help rescue a kidnapped scientist and investigate a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is co-written by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fukunaga directs the film, which co-stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris.

Malek introduced his character, the villain Safin, in a video earlier this week.

"What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling," the actor said. "Thinking of himself as being heroic."

Fukunaga said Safin will prove a worthy adversary to Bond.

"What he wants, and what he's willing to do, makes him a very frightening character, both personally to Bond but also on a global level," he said.

No Time to Die opens in theaters Nov. 20. A new trailer released this month shows Bond teaming up with the new character Paloma (Ana de Armas).