Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A special episode of South Park centering on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will air later this month.

The animated comedy series said Tuesday on Twitter that it will address the health crisis in a hour-long special airing Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central.

"The on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park, in the hour-long, supersized episode titled 'The Pandemic Special,'" the post reads.

In a press release, Comedy Central said the episode will show Randy come "to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak." The kids head back to school but "nothing resembles the normal that they once know."

A teaser for the special shows Stan, Cartman and the boys return to school, where they are greeted by a new teacher, Detective Harris.

South Park is created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who voice several of the show's characters. "The Pandemic Special" will serve as the show's Season 24 premiere.

Other TV series will address COVID-19 in their new seasons. The Conners star Sara Gilbert said in August that Season 3 will reflect the pandemic, while This is Us creator Dan Fogelman said Season 5 will tackle the health crisis "head on."