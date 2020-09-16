Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Cardi B and Offset are headed for divorce.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Cardi B, 27, filed for divorce from Offset, 28, in Atlanta, just days before their third wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

Cardi B is seeking primary physical and legal custody of the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. She is also requesting that Offset pay child support and her legal expenses.

In the filing, Cardi B said the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," according to People.

News of the split follows new rumors that Offset cheated.

"Cardi does not trust Offset. She's really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It's been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again," a source told E! News.

Cardi B and Offset previously split in December 2018 after Offset was unfaithful. After reconciling with Offset, Cardi B said in the January 2019 issue of Vogue that she and her husband had "come to a clear understanding" since the scandal.

"I believe in forgiveness," Cardi B said. "I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it ... And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

"He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back most. Why would you do that?" she added. "For me, monogamy is the only way."

In the September issue of Elle, Cardi B said her marriage to Offset has "a lot of love."

"I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship," she said. "It's always us against the world."